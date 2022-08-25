I had to wash the car for filming myself

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzBBVEoE30g
Entertainment backstage after 3:45A little bit about filming:
1) We (CMCproduction & SmartREC) have prepared a script for a video on car warranty service in the network of Pragmatics car centers.
2) Andrey Smirnov was approved for the main role of the Pragmatics project (https://vk.com/asafoto), who plays the role of a customer of the car center.
Car warranty service is a serious issue. It is the presence of a guarantee that pushes people to buy a new car. Even if you can take a BU for this money, but better... Many are attracted by comfort, confidence that the car will be on the move all the time, and in addition to maintenance costs, there will be no expense items in the budget - a CAR
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