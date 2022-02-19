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General who exposed Barack Obama's executive order to nuke all American cities on 5.5.13 was killed
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416 views • February 19, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). The Pentagon general, who had held in his hands the Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid President Barack Obama’s covert executive order to nuke all the cities in the United States of America, was assassinated. God’s Holy Spirit in the real Christians not only stopped this Satan Lucifer’s (Sanat Kumara) and his Illuminati NWO top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” Draco reptilian chimera alien Empire’s Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s nuclear war attempt, but also the U.S. Navy submarine’s nuclear missile launch against Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii on January 13, 2018, and the pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Draco Pleiadian hybrid Hillary Clinton’s nuclear war attempt, and the reptilian Anunnaki incarnate avatar MJ-12 leader Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist pedophile Donald Trump’s nuclear war attempt, and reptilian hybrid Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist imperial space fleet’s General Milley & the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff’s nuclear war attempt. They cannot get through the last kamikaze defensive line of us real Christians no matter how many times they tried to start a nuclear war. They cannot kill or harm us, even though they cook us alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day, and shoot us with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes and rooms, and poison us with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and cut off all our income, and attack us with demons all day long, and send witchcraft & psychic attacks, and funnel Mossad sarin nerve gas through the vents, and gang-stalk us with tens of thousands of gang-stalkers with Draco EMF shock weapon mobile phones to our hearts & eyes & livers & kidneys & genitals & brains in every home & shop & restaurant & hotel room & street & toilet & bathroom & beach & park & forest every few minutes all day long, and gang-stalk with F-15 jets & drone planes & dozens of CIA Nazi SS Blackwater army tinted-window white trucks with EMF heart attack weapons, and time travel Terminators back into our childhood to try to kill us every month even before we are born, and send Freemason Jesuit Wicca Mormon Moonies Scientology Black Ops assassins to try to shoot us in the face in our apartment lobbies, and hundreds of other persecutions. They do not hunt us true Church’s Church Saints “bride of Christ” real Christians, but we banzai charge them and expose all of them every day, and hunt down Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels and the world leaders and their black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children and the Draco Empire space fleets instead. It is the accursed Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “women’s rights” pastors and religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels who are hiding in silence or modifying the truth to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule. It is because they are absolute total utter crazy lunatics, who are condoning all of this evil by their silence and hiding in fear, or even worse, modifying & diluting & sterilizing & editing the 100% truth of God to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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