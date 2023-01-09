PARASITE NARRATIVE. CONSIDER THIS

The only difference between a virus and a parasite is a virus is small enuf to enter the cell. If a parasite was made small.enough, it would be considered a "virus" I've done investigating on this topic a few times. There's a TON of smoke and lots of circumstantial evidence to consider a weaponized parasite of some kind. I explain in the video that every single thing that "killed Corona was an anti-parasitic... known and produced with long histories of killing parasites. It's just worth considering and it's also not a hard solve to rule it out either so I have easy peezy solutions in here. Problem is, they haven't told us the truth about ANYTHING. why would they be telling you the truth about a virus? Ever wonder why they won't prove it exists? Becuz you'd have ro show it to us. Lol..anyway, I'm not saying there is or isn't. Lemme know what you think tho. I just present the facts to consider. Hit meeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.