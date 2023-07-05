Dr. John Coleman: Committee of 300, Club of Rome, Royal Institute for Intl. Affairs (RIIA), Tavistock Institute ...

This is brilliant and eye-opening, and every bit as pertinent today, perhaps even more. Every American should watch this in entirety.

Dr. John Coleman: The Club of Rome, Chatham House And The Committee of 300



A great insight into the ruling hierarchy of the global system, from the Committee of 300 and the Black Nobility of Venice, to the "clearing houses" of global policy, the Club of Rome and the Royal Institute of International Affairs, and their many branches across the world.



The Club of Rome (COR) is the chief think tank for the New World Order ...







Dr. John Coleman: The Committee of 300, Club of Rome and The Royal Institute for Intl. Affairs. Free pdf Downloads---



8 Dr. John Coleman the Ethiopian. Like Voodoo, most occult practices and their attendant secret societies are anti-Christian, and they make no apology for it, although some in Freemasonry try to dissemble or hide their anti-Christian teachings. Yet, to their credit, Masons realize that Christ was far more than a religious leader...





