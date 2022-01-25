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FULL SHOW: Sen. Ron Johnson's Roundtable on Vax Injuries, Early Treatment & Mandates 1/24/22
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582 views • January 25, 2022
Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.
More at www.ronjohnson.senate.gov Resistance Chicks stream the full five hour panel with LIVE chat

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vaccine injuriesvaccine safetycovid 19leigh dundascovid roundtablerichard ursodc marchthomas renzrobert malonesenator ron johnsonpeter mcculloughmandates senate hearing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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