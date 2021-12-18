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The 2015 Rai-Leonardo video on the virus created in China in the laboratory. The scientific community
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60 views • December 18, 2021
Is a cold a virus or a clumsy exposure to the cold of a malnourished body?
Garlic and honey are certain, essential remedies in the diet as a habit make them strong.
Eventually herbal teas of ginseng, turmeric, eucalyptus dissolve the mucus. Run this to the doctors and let's see what science is.
It's the end of time:
Proverbs 1:7; Luke 11:52; Leviticus 18; Revelation 17; Matthew 24; Daniel 12; 1 Corinthians 6:19 https://www.biblestudytools.com/ceb/passage/?q=proverbs+1:7;+luke+11:52;+leviticus+18;+revelation+17;+matthew+24;+daniel+12;+1+corinthians+6:19
Matthew 11:12 From the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven is taken by force and the violent take it over. This also means that lying is the means of counterfeiting the truth. And having passed centuries, they invent rules and hire bureaucrats chosen for the scam, the bad government. In the name of science, disease is a military work, a white weapon, perhaps transparent or semi-invisible, in short, poisoned pills with disproportionate costs with too many involved.
Illness is the business of death and today we know that the Spanish pandemic was an injected military virus.
Illness is business and psychiatry is Satanism. Innoculating diseases is ignorant, the murderous terrorists rule us! Yet this vital information remains hidden.
John 8:32 you will know the truth and the truth will set you free. "
If the pandemic virus existed before it was created / enhanced in the laboratory, it would have exterminated and extinguished man since the dawn of time. Therefore it is global deception. Let us remember the further presence of cells from aborted children just to understand the caliber of vaccine fruits.
STATISTICALLY IT IS IMPOSSIBLE THAT MORE THAN 5 COMPANIES CREATE A VACCINE, AND AS SOON AS IT HAPPENED IS AN EXTREME SATANIC LIE
Nobel Prize Winning Professor Luc Montagnier explains that the virus is created in the laboratory.
Understanding today that the bullets from wars are of another nature and that the votes of the state for fake democracy are no longer needed as bankers are no longer needed, that services are mechanized and online and robots replace the military is also important. the wool that with hemp fibers give the solution, even the dry dung that in ancient times was used for cooking can come as a remedy for an improved life in the microclimate and over the years will give a net reduction in spending.
Returning to Sensitive Data, the following step should be disclosed:
Matthew 10: 26-28; 26 Therefore do not fear them; for there is nothing hidden which should not be discovered, nor hidden which should not be known
The statues claim that the Vatican is anti-GOD. Also tell Vigano that almost all the prophets of the HOLY BIBLE and even the second commandment say it.
O God or mammon (Revelation 17)
《LAWYER WANTED to defeat Covid and other diseases. Here the complaints / lawsuits - ITALIA ALATA
These complaints aim at highlighting the official health program of death and in this case the characteristic of a differently bacteriological weapon is all too evident, it affects, eludes the DNA.
https://italiaalata.wordpress.com/2021/10/23/cercasi-avvocato-i-per-sconfiggere-il-covid-e-altre-malattie-qui-le-denunce-querele/ 》
ITALIA ALATA by Andrea Salvatore Buffa
Garlic and honey are certain, essential remedies in the diet as a habit make them strong.
Eventually herbal teas of ginseng, turmeric, eucalyptus dissolve the mucus. Run this to the doctors and let's see what science is.
It's the end of time:
Proverbs 1:7; Luke 11:52; Leviticus 18; Revelation 17; Matthew 24; Daniel 12; 1 Corinthians 6:19 https://www.biblestudytools.com/ceb/passage/?q=proverbs+1:7;+luke+11:52;+leviticus+18;+revelation+17;+matthew+24;+daniel+12;+1+corinthians+6:19
Matthew 11:12 From the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven is taken by force and the violent take it over. This also means that lying is the means of counterfeiting the truth. And having passed centuries, they invent rules and hire bureaucrats chosen for the scam, the bad government. In the name of science, disease is a military work, a white weapon, perhaps transparent or semi-invisible, in short, poisoned pills with disproportionate costs with too many involved.
Illness is the business of death and today we know that the Spanish pandemic was an injected military virus.
Illness is business and psychiatry is Satanism. Innoculating diseases is ignorant, the murderous terrorists rule us! Yet this vital information remains hidden.
John 8:32 you will know the truth and the truth will set you free. "
If the pandemic virus existed before it was created / enhanced in the laboratory, it would have exterminated and extinguished man since the dawn of time. Therefore it is global deception. Let us remember the further presence of cells from aborted children just to understand the caliber of vaccine fruits.
STATISTICALLY IT IS IMPOSSIBLE THAT MORE THAN 5 COMPANIES CREATE A VACCINE, AND AS SOON AS IT HAPPENED IS AN EXTREME SATANIC LIE
Nobel Prize Winning Professor Luc Montagnier explains that the virus is created in the laboratory.
Understanding today that the bullets from wars are of another nature and that the votes of the state for fake democracy are no longer needed as bankers are no longer needed, that services are mechanized and online and robots replace the military is also important. the wool that with hemp fibers give the solution, even the dry dung that in ancient times was used for cooking can come as a remedy for an improved life in the microclimate and over the years will give a net reduction in spending.
Returning to Sensitive Data, the following step should be disclosed:
Matthew 10: 26-28; 26 Therefore do not fear them; for there is nothing hidden which should not be discovered, nor hidden which should not be known
The statues claim that the Vatican is anti-GOD. Also tell Vigano that almost all the prophets of the HOLY BIBLE and even the second commandment say it.
O God or mammon (Revelation 17)
《LAWYER WANTED to defeat Covid and other diseases. Here the complaints / lawsuits - ITALIA ALATA
These complaints aim at highlighting the official health program of death and in this case the characteristic of a differently bacteriological weapon is all too evident, it affects, eludes the DNA.
https://italiaalata.wordpress.com/2021/10/23/cercasi-avvocato-i-per-sconfiggere-il-covid-e-altre-malattie-qui-le-denunce-querele/ 》
ITALIA ALATA by Andrea Salvatore Buffa
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