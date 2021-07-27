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Scenes of "catastrophe" as New York hospitals battle coronavirus
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101 views • July 27, 2021
Posted 27March2020 CBS This Morning:
Coronavirus hospitalizations jumped 40% in New York state on Thursday, making doctors and nurses on the front lines fear for their safety as hospitals begin to fill. Emergency workers also say they are stretched thin, with the added risk of infection threatening to further lower their numbers. David Begnaud looks at two New York hospitals to hear from medical workers who are describing the scene they are dealing with.
This is what happens when Doctors are lied to by the CDC and WHO.
Coronavirus hospitalizations jumped 40% in New York state on Thursday, making doctors and nurses on the front lines fear for their safety as hospitals begin to fill. Emergency workers also say they are stretched thin, with the added risk of infection threatening to further lower their numbers. David Begnaud looks at two New York hospitals to hear from medical workers who are describing the scene they are dealing with.
This is what happens when Doctors are lied to by the CDC and WHO.
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