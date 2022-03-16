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Dr. Peter Beter - The Secret Rockefeller Takeover of the United States Postal Service - Audio Letter No. 09 - February 16, 1976
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21 views • March 16, 2022
Dr. Peter David Beter - Audio Letter No. 09 - February 16, 1976
https://peterdavidbeter.com/docs/all/dbal09.html
(1) How you are a target in the secret Rockefeller takeover of the United States Postal Service
(2) How the coming wars will affect you and your family
(3) How you are to be a pawn in the game to make Nelson Rockefeller our first dictator
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/eefd050c-99f1-4c70-bb4b-f02a6b9a9916?index=1
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
Download All Availables Archives : https://archive.org/compress/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters/formats=ARCHIVE%20BITTORRENT,METADATA,ITEM%20TILE,VBR%20MP3,MPEG4,ZIP
https://peterdavidbeter.com/docs/all/dbal09.html
(1) How you are a target in the secret Rockefeller takeover of the United States Postal Service
(2) How the coming wars will affect you and your family
(3) How you are to be a pawn in the game to make Nelson Rockefeller our first dictator
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/eefd050c-99f1-4c70-bb4b-f02a6b9a9916?index=1
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
Download All Availables Archives : https://archive.org/compress/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters/formats=ARCHIVE%20BITTORRENT,METADATA,ITEM%20TILE,VBR%20MP3,MPEG4,ZIP
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