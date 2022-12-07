⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, December 7, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(7 December 2022)





◻️The Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





💥According to confirmed information, more than 70 HIMARS rockets and two MLRS rocket launchers were destroyed as a result of a ground-based high-precision attack on a rocket and artillery weapon depot at one of the depots of the ArcelorMittal steelworks in Krivoy Rog. Four more units of MLRS-type received critical damage.





◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops are carring on an offensive that resulted in gaining favourable lines and positions. More than 130 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, and a motor vehicle were destroyed by Russian artillery fire, assault and army aviation strikes during the day.





◻️In Kupyansk direction, pre-emptive artillery fire, air strikes, and heavy flame-throwing systems against accumulations of manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Olshana, Kislovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) have foiled enemy attempts to attack positions of the Russian troops. Up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, a MT-LB, two 2S-1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, and three vehicles were neutralised.





◻️In Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attempts to counterattack the settlements of Pershe Travnya, Kurdyumovka, Kleshchyevka, and Maiorsk (Donetsk People's Republic's) were thwarted. More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured combat vehicles, and a pick-up truck have been eliminated in this area during the day.





◻️In the South Donetsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to retake the lost position in Novomayorskoye, Vladimirovka, and Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic). By artillery fire and decisive actions of the Russian troops, the AFU units were pushed back to their original positions. Up to 100 Ukrainian forces were killed or injured in this direction, as well as two infantry combat vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, and four vehicles were annihilated.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck 79 artillery units on firing positions, manpower, and hardware in 183 concentration areas. A temporary deployment point of a foreign mercenary unit near the village of Borovskoye (Kharkov Region) has been hit. Two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations have been destroyed in the areas of Stupochka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zelenyi Gai (Kharkov region). A strike on an AFU equipment recovery site near Malotaranovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has destroyed a HIMARS MLRS and its 48 rounds. One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system was destroyed near Barvenkovo (Kharkov region). A warehouse of missile and artillery weapons belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





✈️Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Artyomovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Four unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by anti-aircraft defence forces in the districts of Poltava, Novovodyanoye, and Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Ambarnoye (Kharkov region).





💥In addition, four multiple-launch rocket systems HIMARS, Olkha, and Uragan were intercepted near the settlements of Olkhovatka (Kharkov region), Pervomaisk, Frunze (Lugansk People's Republic) and Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊In total, 341 airplanes and 180 helicopters, 2,638 unmanned aerial vehicles, 392 air defence missile systems, 7,020 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 913 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,664 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,498 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.