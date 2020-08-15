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Munroe Global Featuring: The Untapped Leader In You | Dr. Myles Munroe and What is Coaching?
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14 views • August 15, 2020
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What is Coaching?
-Linda Cattelan
Coaching is the art of guiding individuals to identifying, crystallizing and then achieving goals and dreams. The Coach helps the individual make positive changes in order to improve their life or to accomplish desired outcomes easier and faster than might otherwise be possible on their own. The Coach provides support by asking powerful questions, structure and focus and by holding the client accountable to action. The client in turn is supported in determining and creating his/her ideal life.
The ICF (International Coaching Federation) defines coaching as “partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential.” Read the full article @ https://bit.ly/CoachUS
What is Coaching?
-Linda Cattelan
Coaching is the art of guiding individuals to identifying, crystallizing and then achieving goals and dreams. The Coach helps the individual make positive changes in order to improve their life or to accomplish desired outcomes easier and faster than might otherwise be possible on their own. The Coach provides support by asking powerful questions, structure and focus and by holding the client accountable to action. The client in turn is supported in determining and creating his/her ideal life.
The ICF (International Coaching Federation) defines coaching as “partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential.” Read the full article @ https://bit.ly/CoachUS
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