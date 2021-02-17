Tell Us Your Story

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93 views • February 17, 2021
If you are a race realist, you have resisted the efforts of every institution in society to mislead you. How did you resist? If you used to be fooled but now you're not, what woke you up? We'd like to hear your story. Also, if you have vivid personal experiences of the reality of race, we'd like to hear them, too. A personal invitation from Jared Taylor.
Write for us: https://www.amren.com/contact/write-for-us/
First posted to YouTube on October 11, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Write for us: https://www.amren.com/contact/write-for-us/
First posted to YouTube on October 11, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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