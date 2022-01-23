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Hannity Exclusive Interview with My President Trump
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30 views • January 23, 2022
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We Need a Leader That Knows How to Run a Business...
All The Biden Crime Family Know How to Run is a Scan.
Brandon has Set a Wreaking Ball in Motion...
That Will Destroy This Land!
Before It Can Do Any More Damage...
We Need to Stop The Wreaking Ball.
I See That There are Those Who are Trying...
I See True Patriots Heeding The Call.
We Need a Leader That Knows How to Run a Business...
All The Biden Crime Family Know How to Run is a Scan.
Brandon has Set a Wreaking Ball in Motion...
That Will Destroy This Land!
Before It Can Do Any More Damage...
We Need to Stop The Wreaking Ball.
I See That There are Those Who are Trying...
I See True Patriots Heeding The Call.
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