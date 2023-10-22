'Investigation inappropriate' | US refuses to dig deeper on Gaza hospital strike

Despite the US track record of calling for investigations into incidents across the world, Washington is not so keen to examine the attack on al-Ahli hospital in Gaza with officials saying the information Israel provided is more than enough.
