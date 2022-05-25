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A Feature That We Share With Other Creatures #shorts
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50 views • May 25, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://studio.youtube.com/video/1Qa7qYUxzx4/edit
Humans and animals may differ in species… but there are a number of things we all have in common. And this is one of them!
In my recent field trip to the Museum of Osteology and my wife, I noticed a handful of interesting things.
One of these observations is realizing that humans and animals all have sinuses in their skulls. 👃🏻
You’ve probably ignored this biological design and taken it for granted. But I implore you to take a moment and really think about what this shared biological design means for us and our fellow inhabitants of the planet.
Share your thoughts in the comments down below.
https://studio.youtube.com/video/1Qa7qYUxzx4/edit
Humans and animals may differ in species… but there are a number of things we all have in common. And this is one of them!
In my recent field trip to the Museum of Osteology and my wife, I noticed a handful of interesting things.
One of these observations is realizing that humans and animals all have sinuses in their skulls. 👃🏻
You’ve probably ignored this biological design and taken it for granted. But I implore you to take a moment and really think about what this shared biological design means for us and our fellow inhabitants of the planet.
Share your thoughts in the comments down below.
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