A Feature That We Share With Other Creatures #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇Humans and animals may differ in species… but there are a number of things we all have in common. And this is one of them!In my recent field trip to the Museum of Osteology and my wife, I noticed a handful of interesting things.One of these observations is realizing that humans and animals all have sinuses in their skulls. 👃🏻You’ve probably ignored this biological design and taken it for granted. But I implore you to take a moment and really think about what this shared biological design means for us and our fellow inhabitants of the planet.Share your thoughts in the comments down below.