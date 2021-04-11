© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Δημήτρης Ποντίκας -Πανδημία ψέματος -Χάσαμε την πίστη-Ο κορωνοϊός πανάκια για όσα θέλουν να περάσουν
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • April 11, 2021
Δημήτρης Ποντίκας: Πανδημία ψέματος. Χάσαμε την πίστη.Ο κορωνοϊός πανάκια για όσα θέλουν να περάσουν
Οφείλουν να προσέχουν και οι εμβολιασμένοι.
Από την εκπομπή «Focus 8 με 11» με τον Στέφανο Δαμιανίδη στον ραδιοσταθμό Focus FM 103,6 της Θεσσαλονίκης, της 6-4-2021.
Η εκπομπή μεταδίδεται από Δευτέρα έως Παρασκευή από 08.00 έως 11.00.
ΠΗΓΗ
https://youtu.be/PNawiS9x26E
Οφείλουν να προσέχουν και οι εμβολιασμένοι.
Από την εκπομπή «Focus 8 με 11» με τον Στέφανο Δαμιανίδη στον ραδιοσταθμό Focus FM 103,6 της Θεσσαλονίκης, της 6-4-2021.
Η εκπομπή μεταδίδεται από Δευτέρα έως Παρασκευή από 08.00 έως 11.00.
ΠΗΓΗ
https://youtu.be/PNawiS9x26E
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.