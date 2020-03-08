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China is Forcing people back to Work & SOMETHING ELSE IS HAPPENING!!
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143 views • March 08, 2020
Meanwhile in #Wuhan #China the people are being forced back to work to & now the government is starting to see Protest!! And some other VERY STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING IN CHINA RIGHT NOW!!
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