4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Prince Li: The hallmark of tyranny is the corruption of the justice system. If the CCP’s infiltration into the US justice system is not cleaned up, what Mr. Miles Guo is enduring today will happen to every American tomorrow.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】小王子: 暴政的标志是司法腐败，如果中共对美国司法系统的渗透不被清理干净，今天郭先生的遭遇将会发生在每一位美国人身上
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
