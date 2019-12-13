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Full Show: Today Is The Day That Decides History
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22 views • December 13, 2019
The UK election has resulted in the domination of the Conservative Party, meaning that Brexit may actually be achieved after all. At the same time, the Democrats in Congress have voted to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Harrison Smith sits in for David Knight to break down how these events and others may by the fulcrum upon with all of human history hinges.
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