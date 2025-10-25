BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Threshold of Action — Liberty Ark Podcast EP08 | Living Truth in a Controlled World
In The Threshold of Action, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela discuss what happens when awareness demands movement — when awakening shifts from understanding to embodiment. Building on The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts explore how conscience calls us to act with integrity, courage, and faith, even within systems designed to control and distract. What we explore: • Why awakening must become action • How conscience bridges belief and behavior • Finding balance between wisdom and courage • The difference between reaction and response • Living truthfully in a deceptive world Key takeaway: Crossing the threshold means embodying truth, not just recognizing it — choosing alignment over comfort. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

White Rabbit Academy (affiliate link): https://libertyarkpodcast.com/whiterabbit

X.com/Twitter: https://x.com/libertyarkshow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LibertyArkPodcast

Substack: https://libertyarkpodcast.substack.com/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/libertyarkpodcast

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertyarkpodcast/

Attribution: Inspired by the unpublished manuscript The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues. Support the show: • Like 👍, subscribe 🔔, and share • Comment below: What does “taking action in truth” mean to you? Disclaimer: This content is for educational and spiritual reflection only. It does not constitute legal, financial, or medical advice. All views are personal opinions shared for awareness and discussion. Some links may be affiliate links that help support the show at no additional cost to you.

Keywords
courageawarenesstruth seekersconscienceintegrityspiritual awakeningfreedom podcastliving truthliberty ark podcastrebecca rodriguesjonathan rodriguesken capazeliza vereeducation podcastthe great international heistreina estelathreshold of actionconscious action
