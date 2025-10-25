The Threshold of Action — Liberty Ark Podcast EP08 | Living Truth in a Controlled World

In The Threshold of Action, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela discuss what happens when awareness demands movement — when awakening shifts from understanding to embodiment. Building on The Great International Heist by Rebecca & Jonathan Rodrigues, the hosts explore how conscience calls us to act with integrity, courage, and faith, even within systems designed to control and distract. What we explore: • Why awakening must become action • How conscience bridges belief and behavior • Finding balance between wisdom and courage • The difference between reaction and response • Living truthfully in a deceptive world Key takeaway: Crossing the threshold means embodying truth, not just recognizing it — choosing alignment over comfort. Resources & Links: Liberty Ark Podcast Website: https://libertyarkpodcast.com

