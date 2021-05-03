Huge fire near Ben Gurion Airport evacuates settlers in Occupied Palestine

A large fire near Ben Gurion Airport evacuates settlers in Occupied Palestine.

A huge fire has broken out near Ben Gurion Airport, the Israeli regime’s main international airport, in the occupied Palestinian territories, reports say.

The Zionist regime media said the incident took place on Sunday near the airport, which is commonly known by its Hebrew acronym Natbag -- located on the northern outskirts of the city of Lod, some 45 kilometres northwest of al-Quds and around 20 km southeast of Tel Aviv.

It is not yet clear what has caused the fire, which is yet to be contained. No other details of the incident have been released, but images and footage of the blaze have circulated on social media.

The incident came just two days after a huge fire broke out at a facility at the BAZAN refinery in the port city of Haifa in the occupied territories.

There is no information about the extent of the damage and the number of possible casualties.

In an unprecedented incident last week, Israel reported a missile blast near its highly secretive Dimona nuclear facility. Tel Aviv claimed that the missile had landed in the Israeli-occupied territories as a result of an “errant” Syrian anti-aircraft fire.