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Basic Facts About Race in 13 Minutes
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178 views • July 30, 2021
In just 13 minutes, Jared Taylor explains more about race than you will learn from a year of reading the New York Times -- and why it's important.
Thumbnail credit: © Chris Huby/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA Press
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/07/basic-facts-about-race-in-13-minutes/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: © Chris Huby/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA Press
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/07/basic-facts-about-race-in-13-minutes/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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