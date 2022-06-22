General Flynn Target of FBI | Making Sense of the Madness

Why did the FBI target General Flynn?





Graham Ledger joins Sean Morgan to talk about his exclusive interview with General Flynn and explains how the FBI targeted him in the Trump Russia Collusion fraud.





It’s clear there are forces working against itself within the United States government and General Flynn caught them red-handed.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/patriots-activated-with-graham-ledger-and-alex-newman/

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