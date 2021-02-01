© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1051 Ramsdell drive | Hommage
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • February 01, 2021
Hommage à Komel, David, et Raniya Crowley.
Je suis en train de terminer l'écriture d'une biographie partielle sur le drame qui s'est produit à la fin de l'année 2014, au 1051 Ramsdell Drive, Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Ce montage photo vient en appui pour éclairer les futurs lecteurs de mon livre, que je compte autoéditer cette année. Un blogue sera également publié à cette occasion.
Bande sonore : HaTom - Go
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNSbW4IzUYA
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Je suis en train de terminer l'écriture d'une biographie partielle sur le drame qui s'est produit à la fin de l'année 2014, au 1051 Ramsdell Drive, Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Ce montage photo vient en appui pour éclairer les futurs lecteurs de mon livre, que je compte autoéditer cette année. Un blogue sera également publié à cette occasion.
Bande sonore : HaTom - Go
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNSbW4IzUYA
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.