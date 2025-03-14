Rhodes' Legal Challenges and Incarceration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, opens up about his 18-year sentence, political persecution, and the fight for free speech. Was J6 a staged event to silence dissent and derail Trump’s 2024 run?
Don’t miss this explosive interview exposing the truth behind the narrative.
#FreeSpeech #J6Truth #PoliticalPersecution #OathKeepers #StewartRhodes #DeepState
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport