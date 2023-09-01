Back-to-School Adderall Shortage - #NewWorldNextWeek

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw528/
This week on the New World Next Week: there's a back-to-school adderall shortage in the US; a new generation discovers pink slime via TikTok; and a San Fran bakery's decision to not serve police raises interesting questions about business owners' rights.
