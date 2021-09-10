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BIDEN DECLARES WAR ON MILLIONS OF AMERICANS
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372 views • September 10, 2021
Fox News - Sep 10 2021
Tyrant Joe Biden declared war on the 80+ million unvaccinated Americans on Thursday.
Biden announced he will be forcing all 2.1 million federal employees to take the Covid jab or else face firing in the next couple months.
Joe Biden also announced he will be forcing companies with more than 100 employees to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated.
Like a true dictator, Joe Biden warned Americans that his “patience is wearing thin.”
Buzzand_NZ: Biden stated that "we have to protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated" Protected the vaccinated!!! Are we living in an madhouse??? What planet is this senile fool from???
Tyrant Joe Biden declared war on the 80+ million unvaccinated Americans on Thursday.
Biden announced he will be forcing all 2.1 million federal employees to take the Covid jab or else face firing in the next couple months.
Joe Biden also announced he will be forcing companies with more than 100 employees to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated.
Like a true dictator, Joe Biden warned Americans that his “patience is wearing thin.”
Buzzand_NZ: Biden stated that "we have to protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated" Protected the vaccinated!!! Are we living in an madhouse??? What planet is this senile fool from???
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