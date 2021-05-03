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Strawberry Ice Cream Keto
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53 views • May 03, 2021
This Keto strawberry ice cream has become one of our favorite easy recipes! Use fresh or frozen strawberries (or any berries!) and enjoy this delicious, refreshing dessert!
*Make sure to subscribe and never miss another amazing family friendly healthy recipe!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
Blend together and then set aside:
1 Cup Strawberries
2 Tablespoons Powdered Sweetener
3 Dropper Liquid Stevia (or another tablespoon of powdered sweetener)
Whip together:
1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream
1 teaspoon Vanilla
Pinch salt
Mix in the Strawberry mixture and the whipped cream mixture. Spoon into freezer bag. Freezer for 1 hour, then cut off the corner and serve as soft serve! Store in Freezer.
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
*Make sure to subscribe and never miss another amazing family friendly healthy recipe!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
Blend together and then set aside:
1 Cup Strawberries
2 Tablespoons Powdered Sweetener
3 Dropper Liquid Stevia (or another tablespoon of powdered sweetener)
Whip together:
1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream
1 teaspoon Vanilla
Pinch salt
Mix in the Strawberry mixture and the whipped cream mixture. Spoon into freezer bag. Freezer for 1 hour, then cut off the corner and serve as soft serve! Store in Freezer.
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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