#Retribution2024
Trump got the final batch of indictments he claimed he needed to ensure victory in 2024.

The more they attack him with politically weaponized government, the more they confirm he was right.

They’ve justified Trump’s retribution.

#Retribution2024


https://t.me/bioclandestine/2157

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

Related videos

