America Is Reaching A Breaking Point. US Customs & Border Patrol Agent Breaks Silence

America Is Reaching A Breaking Point. United States Customs & Border Patrol Agent Breaks His Silence





“There’s very few of them invading. They allowed them in. They don't evade because they'll let them come in. They'll they'll load them in advance. They take them up to Phoenix, give them a $3,000 gift card and a cell phone and send them wherever they wanna go. Gift card and a cell phone and send them wherever they wanna go.





You get a court date. You have 2 years of showing up in court. That's the reason I gave them a phone because They're saying, “If they don't give me a phone, I don't know when I'm supposed to go to court.” So they gave him a phone.”





Interviewer “Normally, agents are not allowed to be interviewed, and all press requests are typically deferred to a public information officer who rarely ever responds. But in this instance, the agent seemed exhausted and eager to tell me what was going on. — At first, I was confused what the border patrol agent meant when he kept referring to they.





To the naked eye, it appears that border patrol is the one handling and processing the migrants. But they're only the first step in a chain of bureaucratic authority that goes up to the Department of Homeland Security, then finally up to the Department of Justice's executive office for immigration off view, which is more or less controlled by the Biden administration, who've taken a much more open arms approach to immigration after pulling back Title 42 just about a year ago.”





