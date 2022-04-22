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Over 80% of COVID-19 deaths vaccinated in England, Canada and Australia BREAKING!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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1046 views • April 22, 2022
Article with links to all articles & websites used in this video:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I6QDvTqYr1PBBrski35VMivPzlaGuF6d/view?usp=sharing

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The Exposé Home:
https://theexpose.uk
Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/30/distracted-russia-will-smith-uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
Covid-19 Deaths are rising across Canada and the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of them – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/4-in-every-5-covid-deaths-canada-fully-vaccinated/
Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of the record breaking wave of Covid-19 Deaths across Australia – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/21/australia-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated-2/
Italy’s National Institute of Health reveals the Fully Vaccinated now account for 7 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/09/italy-7-in-10-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
Whilst Trudeau was wrongly blaming Covid & Russia for impending Food Shortages, his Government published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths across Canada – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/09/trudeua-blames-russia-7-in-10-covid-deaths-vaccinated-canada/
Covid-19 Deaths are rising across Canada and the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of them – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/4-in-every-5-covid-deaths-canada-fully-vaccinated/
Dr Vernon Coleman: “Children are being Destroyed” – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/dr-vernon-coleman-children-are-being-destroyed/
W.H.O. issues Global Alert about new form of Severe Hepatitis affecting Children; Pfizer study suggests Covid Vaccine to blame – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/w-h-o-alert-hepatitis-children-covid-jab-to-blame/
Official Government data shows a 73% increase in the number of Young Adults & Teens suffering Heart Attack, Myocarditis & Stroke since the Covid-19 Vaccine roll-out – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/21/73-percent-increase-heart-attacks-young-adults-covid-jab-rollout/
Professional Athletes suffered at least 890 Cardiac Arrests and 579 Deaths following Covid-19 Vaccination in the past year; & FIFA Football Deaths increased by 300% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/20/increase-athlete-cardiac-arrest-deaths-covid-vaccination/
COVID-19 is Man-Made: From Fauci, to Gates, to Daszak; a Timeline of Bio-Terror – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/19/covid-is-man-made-a-timeline-of-bio-terror/
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
STUDY: SARS-CoV-2 Is an Unrestricted Bioweapon: A Truth Revealed through Uncovering a Large-Scale, Organized Scientific Fraud
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/SARS-CoV-2-Is-an-Unrestricted-Bioweapon-A-Truth-Revealed-through-Uncovering-a-Large-Scale,-Organized-Scientific-Fraud-The-2nd-Yan-Report:5
Corona scamdemic/plandemic predicted by cartoons, books, movies and TV series compilation MUST SEE! SPREAD! predictive programming or warning?
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Corona-scamdemic-plandemic-predicted-by-cartoons-books-and-TV-series-compilation---predictive-programming-or-warning:f
Peter Daszak Created (Covid-19) - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mEuZBKJxVw
Keywords
newsvaccineenglandgenocidediseaseside effectscanadaaustraliadeathsexposepopulation reductionillnessseverebreakingreactionsmodernapfizeradversecovid 19mrna
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