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Why it can be a healthy sign not to show yourself - Lizandra PART l
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223 views • January 08, 2021
It is a cliché to tell someone to:
just show themselves to the world. Just be brave enough...
And there is great truth in that cliché. You really should show YOU... But at the right time. Here is my experiences and perspective on why it can be a very very clever thing and absolutely perfect that you in some periods of your life really hide who you really are.
just show themselves to the world. Just be brave enough...
And there is great truth in that cliché. You really should show YOU... But at the right time. Here is my experiences and perspective on why it can be a very very clever thing and absolutely perfect that you in some periods of your life really hide who you really are.
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