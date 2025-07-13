BREAKING: Nuremberg 2 Has Begun — And the Globalists Are TERRIFIED

Jim Ferguson reporting after attending the explosive court case in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.





What I witnessed was unprecedented.





👨‍⚖ Inside the courtroom, global elites were named in a case involving:

▪️ Crimes against humanity

▪️ Genocide

▪️ Biological warfare

▪️ Collusion with the media





Names like:

🔹 Bill Gates

🔹 Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO)

🔹 Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM, now NATO head)

🔹 Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum)





The lead lawyer, Arno van Kessel, was blindfolded, handcuffed, and thrown in a maximum-security prison without charge — days before the case.

They tried to stop it.

They failed.