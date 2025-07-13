BREAKING: Nuremberg 2 Has Begun — And the Globalists Are TERRIFIED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Ferguson reporting after attending the explosive court case in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.
What I witnessed was unprecedented.
👨⚖ Inside the courtroom, global elites were named in a case involving:
▪️ Crimes against humanity
▪️ Genocide
▪️ Biological warfare
▪️ Collusion with the media
Names like:
🔹 Bill Gates
🔹 Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO)
🔹 Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM, now NATO head)
🔹 Klaus Schwab (World Economic Forum)
The lead lawyer, Arno van Kessel, was blindfolded, handcuffed, and thrown in a maximum-security prison without charge — days before the case.
They tried to stop it.
They failed.