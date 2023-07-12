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Sacred Symbols on the Summit of Pavonis Mons on Mars
Union With God
Union With God
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228 views • July 12, 2023

This video reveals 3 sacred symbols on the summit of Pavonis Mons which are hidden in plain sight. They consist of the Pavonis Mons Caldera, the perimeter of an ancient caldera and a rectangle emanating from the Pavonis Mons Caldera. When combined, they create an overall symbol depicting the creation of the universe. The dimensions and coordinates of the symbols confirm that they were intelligently engineered into existence rather than having been randomly formed by natural forces.


The Pavonis Mons Caldera and rectangle combination bear a strong resemblance to the astrological symbol for Mars. As well, it might have been the source of the Greek symbol φ which we now use for the golden ratio. However, to get at the original meaning of the overall symbol formed when the 3 symbols are combined, I turned to Hindu cosmology contained in the Vedic texts and to the writings of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, the founder of Sahaja Yoga and a powerful healer and spiritual teacher. A prominent concept in Hinduism is that of a cosmic egg or golden womb being the source of the created universe. Shri Mataji devoted an entire chapter on creation in her book entitled “The Book of Adi Shakti”. She described a stage of creation as a Primordial Zygote which has all the essential components of the composite symbol on Pavonis Mons.


Shri Mataji refers to the Primordial Zygote as a Linga and relates it to the Shiva Linga worshiped by Hindus. This raises the possibility that the Pavonis Mons symbols are a 2-dimensional depiction of the 3-dimensional Shiva Linga which is ubiquitous in Hindu and other temples of India and Southeast Asia. As such, it would be a second Shiva Linga which I have discovered to be present in the Martian landscape. I previously reported that the Issedon Tholus mountain on Mars sits in a rectangular depression, and bears a strong resemblance to a Shiva Linga. This is discussed in my recent video entitled “A Huge Intelligently Constructed Shiva Linga on Mars” which can be found at
https://www.brighteon.com/095b17a2-7fde-4bae-b66b-bbb5377d83a9 . In that video I also reported an important discovery about ancient lingas worshipped in India and Southeast Asia. Using images available on the Internet I measured the ratio of the height to the diameter of several lingas. The ratios could always be expressed by formulae which contained one or two of the 6 basic irrational numbers of π, φ, e, √2, √3, and √5 which are found throughout Nature. Hence, an important concept which is portrayed by Shiva Lingas is that the Divine Creator brings everything into existence with vibrations that are structured according to basic irrational numbers in addition to the integers of harmonics. The fact that the dimensions and coordinates of the Issedon Tholus complex and the Pavonis Mons symbols use the 6 basic irrational numbers throughout is another indication that they represent Shiva Lingas.


All of this suggests a strong association of Hinduism with Mars and could be an indication that Hinduism was originally derived from Mars rather than having been originated by humanity on planet Earth.


Background material for this video can be found in my books “Intelligent Mars II: Code of the Craters” and “Intelligent Mars III: Aum and the Architect”, and on my Brighteon channel:   https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi


Keywords
anthropologyscienceevolutionaliensspiritualityplanetsreligionmarsextraterrestrialsastronomysacred geometrygeologyancient civilizationshinduismgeometrylife on other planetsshivaprime meridiancoordinate systemsancient measuring systemsartificial planetsancient templeslinga
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