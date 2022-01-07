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Police Ordered To GET OUT By Queensland Café Owner & Angry Locals
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386 views • January 07, 2022
MIRRORED from Milika*Creative*ARTS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyDM7wyPuLc
To STAND, and know your right. Ozzie Ozzie Ozzie
Local man kicks police out of his cafe The Vintage Apron in Capalaba Central, Queensland. Excellent work by bystanders and members of the public who flocked to his assistance. Great work team Australia! A Win to the People!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyDM7wyPuLc
To STAND, and know your right. Ozzie Ozzie Ozzie
Local man kicks police out of his cafe The Vintage Apron in Capalaba Central, Queensland. Excellent work by bystanders and members of the public who flocked to his assistance. Great work team Australia! A Win to the People!
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