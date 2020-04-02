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FREE COURSES IN CONSCIOUSNESS (5) Empathy
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1 view • April 02, 2020
Empathy is essential for our survival and for us to thrive. Some are capable of empathy naturally and others have to work towards it. Some have no empathy at all. The predator/ prey mentality creates an imbalance in our expression of free will.
http://www.dianneirene.com
http://www.humanprogression.org
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https://www.auschwitz.org
https://www.pexels.com
http://www.dianneirene.com
http://www.humanprogression.org
Graphics:
https://www.auschwitz.org
https://www.pexels.com
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