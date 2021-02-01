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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Great Disappointment, 1844 & The Sanctuary - What's Up Prof 13
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58 views • February 01, 2021
In Episode 13 we discuss the beautiful doctrine of the pre-advent judgement and the ministry of Jesus in the heavenly Sanctuary. Why are there so many misconceptions on this uniquely Seventh Day Adventist pillar of faith?
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