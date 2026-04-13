Bright Videos News, Apr 13, 2026 – Trump Goes Full Antichrist with War Against Humanity and God

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- Trump's Contradictory Actions on the Strait of Hormuz (0:11)

- Trump's Tweet and Implications of the Blockade (2:36)

- Trump's Lies and the Impact on Global Energy (9:36)

- Trump's Global Economic Chicken Game (14:35)

- The Bigger Agenda: Mass Extermination and Depopulation (22:47)

- The Role of Globalists and the Depopulation Agenda (25:10)

- The Impact on Humanity and the Future of the Planet (38:13)

- The Role of AI and Surveillance in the Agenda (1:02:36)

- The Dangers of Universal Basic Income and Digital Currency (1:15:34)

- The Conclusion: The Fight for Humanity's Future (1:17:56)

- Constitutional Freedoms and Surveillance (1:19:00)

- Weaponizing Political Divides (1:21:55)

- Automation and Human Labor (1:22:39)

- Social and Economic Impact of Automation (1:25:15)

- Building Resilient Communities (1:27:10)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:28:05)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store Products (1:29:55)





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