BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bright Videos News, Apr 13, 2026 – Trump Goes Full Antichrist with War Against Humanity and God
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48315 followers
Follow
35
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
11868 views • Yesterday

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Trump's Contradictory Actions on the Strait of Hormuz (0:11)

- Trump's Tweet and Implications of the Blockade (2:36)

- Trump's Lies and the Impact on Global Energy (9:36)

- Trump's Global Economic Chicken Game (14:35)

- The Bigger Agenda: Mass Extermination and Depopulation (22:47)

- The Role of Globalists and the Depopulation Agenda (25:10)

- The Impact on Humanity and the Future of the Planet (38:13)

- The Role of AI and Surveillance in the Agenda (1:02:36)

- The Dangers of Universal Basic Income and Digital Currency (1:15:34)

- The Conclusion: The Fight for Humanity's Future (1:17:56)

- Constitutional Freedoms and Surveillance (1:19:00)

- Weaponizing Political Divides (1:21:55)

- Automation and Human Labor (1:22:39)

- Social and Economic Impact of Automation (1:25:15)

- Building Resilient Communities (1:27:10)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:28:05)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store Products (1:29:55)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportinterviewsbrightlearnbvnbright video news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

Garrison Vance
A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

Willow Tohi
Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Garrison Vance
Turkey Accuses Israeli PM of War Crimes, Issues Formal Statement Comparing Him to Hitler

Turkey Accuses Israeli PM of War Crimes, Issues Formal Statement Comparing Him to Hitler

Garrison Vance
Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Kevin Hughes
UK Drone Operated Over Southern Lebanon Prior to Civilian Casualty Incident, Report Claims

UK Drone Operated Over Southern Lebanon Prior to Civilian Casualty Incident, Report Claims

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy