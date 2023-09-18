Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Make Reparation! Eye of Virgin Sheds Blood on Eve of Feast of the Holy Name of Mary! Srilanka, 2023!
channel image
High Hopes
2778 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
70 views
Published 14 hours ago

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Sep 17, 2023


This miracle took place on the 11th of September at a family home in Sri Lanka and the statue was then moved to the local church for veneration. The weeping of blood is a sure sign of Heaven's call for reparation for sins and sacrilege.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8YaqWWjY90


Keywords
christianmiraclecatholicfeastsri lankaeyevirginreparationmother and refugesheds bloodholy name of mary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket