Make Reparation! Eye of Virgin Sheds Blood on Eve of Feast of the Holy Name of Mary! Srilanka, 2023!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





Sep 17, 2023





This miracle took place on the 11th of September at a family home in Sri Lanka and the statue was then moved to the local church for veneration. The weeping of blood is a sure sign of Heaven's call for reparation for sins and sacrilege.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8YaqWWjY90



