Quo Vadis





July 2, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for June 28, 2023.





God bless you!





Here is the message of Jesus to Valeria:





I am the Lord your God – You will have no God besides Me.





In recent times, there is a lot of confusion on your earth, but do you not understand, that I have always suggested to you that you will not have any God but Me?





A Three Person God: the Father – the Son and the Holy Spirit.





The Father has always been the One who has done all things out of nothing.





The Son gave his life for your salvation, the Holy Spirit has been with each of you forever.





Your earthly times are getting shorter and shorter and the Father in Heaven will conclude your earthly life to give to each of you, what he deserves, the prize or eternal punishment.





Convert my children before it is too late, my churches are emptying and my priest children pray and suffer for all this, thinking of being wrong in speaking, to my children, of the One and Triune God.





My children, repent of your behavior that is not exactly right and ask My Father for forgiveness, until you are in time.





My Mother is always with you and takes care of you being the best of all mothers.





Jesus your Savior.





Here is a very similar message of Our Lord to Valeria Copponi from April 20, 2022:





Your Jesus of Mercy was killed and Crucified but now with the Father and the Holy Spirit he is in the highest heaven.





My beloved children, I love you very much, unfortunately there are few left to do my will, but I recommend you all your non-believing brothers.





I wish to lead all my children into endless joy.





Those who do not believe mark with their sins, their eternal life in the dark, in suffering, in the most incredible bitterness.





Dear children, you still have time for a little while to preserve these poor brothers from eternal death.





The riches you experience in earthly life often open the gates of hell.





I gave my life for your salvation and I tell you that, if it were possible, I would return to give my life for them.





Please, in these times, marked by wickedness and wars, the only thing you can do for the salvation of my perverse people is and remains only prayer, sacrifice and penance.





Children, you will never be able to understand how great the pain that my unbelieving children cause me, they cannot lose the true life, the eternal one.





Many children, in recent times, have so many reasons to return to Me, wars should put in their hearts, in addition to physical pain, also the spiritual one.





Pray, my beloved children for those who do not know what they are doing!





I thank you because your love grants me the joy that is taken from me by satan.





I love you and bless you.





Risen and Merciful Jesus.





