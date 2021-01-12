BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Viviendo en Valencia 🇪🇸 Digital Nomad City Report
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • January 12, 2021

Barcelona is the Spanish city you probably hear the most about, but I’ll compare, contrast, and make the case here why you should go to Valencia instead.


2:14 Barcelona vs Valencia

5:12 The Women

6:40 Nightlife

9:11 The Culture

14:40 The Food

16:40 The Neighborhoods

19:00 The Beach

19:22 The Cafes

20:30 The Weather

21:05 Networking

25:18 Transportation

33:03 Daygame


Get my full digital nomad reports for Valencia 📑 And access my complete library of travel hacks, digital nomad reports, and epic storytelling to inspire adventure

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Digital-Nomad-Travel


My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

ORDER 💲 Audiobook Included

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
travelpodcastspaindigital nomadvalenciavalencia vs barcelonaviviendo en valencianightgame valenciadaygame valencianomadic seducerspanish girlsspanish womenvalencia nightlifespanish culture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands: Why the PREP Act Is a License to Kill

Mike Adams
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
Trump and Vance Announce $25 Million Fraud Whistleblower Program, Name Nick Shirley First Award Recipient

Trump and Vance Announce $25 Million Fraud Whistleblower Program, Name Nick Shirley First Award Recipient

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: A mother&#8217;s embrace, a child&#8217;s journey and the power of informed consent

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: A mother’s embrace, a child’s journey and the power of informed consent

Belle Carter
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy