Bill Gates Vows To Pump mRNA Into Food Supply

"God helps those who help themselves"

Do the job, fight and help yourself and then Creator will help you. That`s a good saying valid today.

People expect miraculously for God to intervene, He will not, it`s free will, it`s your choice.

In the end there will be a judgement, a karma, everyone is responsible for his/her actions. Cosmic laws are there.

People`s consciousness is different, they are at different levels, many are indoctrinated by religion and dogma. Religion is indoctrination of the masses

