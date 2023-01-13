Bill Gates Vows To Pump mRNA Into Food Supply

"God helps those who help themselves"
Do the job, fight and help yourself and then Creator will help you. That`s a good saying valid today.
People expect miraculously for God to intervene, He will not, it`s free will, it`s your choice.
In the end there will be a judgement, a karma, everyone is responsible for his/her actions. Cosmic laws are there.
People`s consciousness is different, they are at different levels, many are indoctrinated by religion and dogma. Religion is indoctrination of the masses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.