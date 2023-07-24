God Gives Us Assurance Of Eternal Life

7-23-2023

Titus 1:2-4 What Gives us Assurance Of Eternal Life?

Intro: The phrase Eternal life is not in the Old Testament. It is in the New Testament. It is assumed in the Old Testament. Everlasting is in the Old Testament 65 times describing God and the covenant with Israel and one in Daniel 12:2 And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt. Until Jesus came and salvation through Him eternal life came through Him. Of course Eternal life existed in Old Testament times but it is fulfilled in Jesus Christ in the sacrifice of Lambs, Bulls and Goat and to of Course the Lamb of God Jesus Christ.