7/23/25 TRUMP: ONE NATION UNDER AI!! USA Beast, Treason BHO RICO, Epstein/Black

7/23/25 President Trump's AI Action Plan creates the Beast System Fast Track, while American's intellectual & data property stolen and our Federal Lands handed over to Silicon Valley Technocrat Corps to build massive AI data centers. Meanwhile, DNI Gabbard doubles down on Treason Conspiracy orchestrated by BHO/HRC/Intelligence Directors. HHS exposes US hospitals organ harvesting & Much More! Prayers are Paramount now, America, as we suit up in God's Armor to be warriors for the Prince of Peace!! We Are FREE!





Trump's White House AI Action Plan:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Americas-AI-Action-Plan.pdf





HHS Targets USA Hospital Organ Harvesting:

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hrsa-to-reform-organ-transplant-system.html





Martin Armstrong, Economist/Predictive Modeling Expert warns of nuclear war 2026:

https://usawatchdog.com/100-chance-of-nuclear-war-martin-armstrong/





House Oversight Com subpoenas DOJ on Epstein Files held by DOJ:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/just-oversight-subcommittee-votes-subpoena-doj-epstein-files/





House moves to subpoena Clintons on Epstein:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/house-panel-moves-subpoena-clintons-epstein-investigation/





Dane Wigington Geo-engineering mass genocide threat:

https://www.brighteon.com/fe8c5ceb-6613-4f21-a6fd-71f23203ccbc





Spain demanding Mass Deportations:

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/europes-current-economy/spaniards-demand-mass-deportation/





The End of Slavery Online Summit: 7/26- 8/10

Register: https://www.brightu.com





HRC Emails Declassified: Alarming Health Issues during 2016 Campaign:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/declassified-docs-russian-intel-obtained-dnc-comms-hillary/





Pentagon Deepstate Trying to Oust SecDef Hegseth:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/dead-letter-group-military-officers-civilian-pentagon-staff/





Leon Black, CEO Apollo Global Management, funded Epstein pedo-island:

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/wyden-releases-new-information-on-financing-of-jeffrey-epsteins-operations-by-billionaire-leon-black-seeks-documents-from-trump-administration





Roy Black, Epstein lawyer dies at 80:

https://www.newsweek.com/roy-black-dead-80-jeffrey-epstein-attorney-plea-deal-2102731





Tina Peters WIn! Pray for her immediate release!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/we-live-fight-another-day-federal-court-reopens/

Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





