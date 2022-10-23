Dr Jennifer Daniels - Empowering You to Take Complete Control of Your Health on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.27.22)

HOME HEALERS COURSE SALE for $499 with COUPON CODE HOMEHEAL22 till 11/30/22!!



Life begins when sperm and egg unite. Life is reproduction, and that unit can reproduce and make more cells. When can you end that life and who has the right to decide? Whose responsibility is it to provide the resources to enact the decision? Government has no place in determining when that life will end. Does the government have the obligation to provide the method to end the life? Abortion pills are 100% effective. Most effective and safest way to end pregnancy. Available since 1990. Can be used for up to the first 10 weeks. Should the government be involved in the decision? Women need to be protected from government saying you must end your pregnancy as well as it saying you cannot end your pregnancy. Misoprostol is better than the morning-after pill.



Caller asks if high doses of oral iodine can prevent cold sores?



How to get rid of brown spots, freckles on the face?



To fix dry lips, eat ¼ cup flaxseed, soaked in 1 cup water overnight.



For bronchitis, apply Vicks VapoRub from neck down once or twice a day, good hydration, take ½ tsp turpentine over a heaping tsp. of sugar.



Recommendation for aortic stenosis? Buy pig heart, pressure cook for 2 hours, add to chili and eat.



Perfect diet for babies?



For crocodile skin, dont exfoliate. Apply castor oil & lavender essential oil waist down for 4 days, then head to toe. Eat more vegetables, less carbohydrate.



Rest and digest for GERD.



Trouble with noise in left ear, worse after driving and coffee.



How to remove moles? Take a drop of 10 or 20% acetic acid (cleaning vinegar), put on band-aid, apply band-aid to mole. Moles forming because of constipation. Take Vitality Capsules.



Black tar Russian shilajit is better than Himalayan sources. Better quality control, more minerals.



Blood in semen might mean prostatitis or weak blood vessels.



If bone is broken but limb is not disjointed, don’t need to align bones. Body will remodel and align bone. Apply a velcro splint to stabilize. How to heal a large wound.



Neuropathy in the feet? Use ALA?



How to replenish minerals? Take Russian shilijit several times a week.



17 year old girl getting diarrhea from Vitality Capsules; has more clarity of thought but still anxious. Don’t eat out. Loose stools okay, but not urgent diarrhea. Vitality Capsules 1x/day. Eczema means she needs 4-8 chicken feet/day or other collagen food.



Lost muscle after 4 years of vegetarian diet.



Tonsil stones, bad breath, ridges on side of tongue.



Wisdom of Zirconia dental implants?



Husband has bone spurs, bunions and shoulder problems. Can structural problems be fixed with food?



Bone-to-bone knees that swell up when exercising.



Ginger wash for the eyes. Take 15 slices of ginger in 1.5 cup water, cook for 10 min., strain. Should be light brown color. Use 1 tsp solution in 1 cup of water and apply to eyes with an eye cup. Solution needs to be frozen between uses.



Heart arrhythmia. Not enough salt. 1 tsp/1 cup water. Or is a B complex deficiency from sugar, white flour, bread.



Ache in right leg when lying down at night. Exercise the leg more during the day to increase circulation, drink warm water, eat pig ears.



Losing energy after taking B Vitamin.



Meniere’s Disease is an 8th cranial nerve issue. Is a problem of malnutrition.



Edema in right leg. If one-sided-could be trauma and not heart lung kidneys or liver. Put castor on the affected side, exercise it more to the point it improves. Ham hocks 1-2x/week. If edema in both sides and no other symptoms, need exercise and hydration.



Liver riddled with cysts.







