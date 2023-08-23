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Rafi Farber on Gold, Silver, and CBDCs
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211 views • August 23, 2023

ITM TRADING, INC.

 Aug 22, 2023 #economy #gold #dollar
Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=CWL8222023&month=2023-08

or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=CWL8222023

Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION In this special episode, I interview Rafi Farber, the End Game Investor. Join us as we discuss topics from the hidden monetary manipulations to rising global unrest. Dive deep into the shocking truth behind the inflation spiral, the awakened public's clamor for change, and the startling parallels between historical collapses and today's world. Don't miss this eye-opening discussion into the matrix of our times! 📖

CHAPTERS: 0:00 Rafi Farber

2:26 Unveiling the Matrix

6:11 Fiat Money

9:36 CBDC

19:02 Monetary Insanity

27:30 Elimination of Cash

31:27 BRICS

34:21 Accumulating Gold

37:23 Interest Rates

43:43 End Game Investor

📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/rafi-farber-on-gold-silver-and-cbdcs/

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver:    / beyondgoldsilver   🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 🗓️ SCHEDULE YOUR FREE STRATEGY SESSION TODAY: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube Don't wait any longer to secure your financial future. Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
fiat moneyeconomygoldsilverdollarincitm tradingcbdcsrafi farber
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