What is a currency worth?

The ELITE, those who have power & control-own the ONE WORLD CORPORATION & legally own those who pledge constitutor/RESIDENCY/US CITIZEN-ship---whether they realize it or not---to pay the debts, are currently in the process of making everything THEY can into a shortage. Oil has been THEIR target for a couple years. There is now a shortage of that.

It appears THEY have also been hiring mercenaries to blow-up & set fire to refiners, fertilizer plants, & different warehouses World wide. Now THEY are targeting mining operations.

The greater the shortages, the more power & fear creation THEY have over the general population. ..Except for the amount of Federal Reserve IOU/promissory Notes… The more of these THEY create out of thin air & rent to The People, the ever more power-control THEY have over the World!





When there are growing shortages, smarter people tend to hang on to what they have as they know things will be in shorter supply months from now! (This also happens with currencies & they therefore don’t circulate as fast in such Times! They are “hoarded”/saved for a “rainy day.”)

Code enforcers, Agents, IRS, COPs, developers, & military overseas have a job to take valuable things from others/you so there will be greater shortage… meaning The ELITE owners will own even more! ..And YOU “Will own nothing & be happy” (Thank you WEF founder Klaus Schwab) with your mind & body full of drugs via processed food, TV, computer “games,” media, & other easily available escapist habits.

..Your mind & physical body becomes a “captive nation.” You are not sovereign. You are part of the ONE WORLD CORPORATION=SATAN’s domain PLAN of The Dead & underWorld.





The A.I. economy & all moves to replace living men & women with incorporated entities is the PLAN of SATAN (A Deal-with-The-Devil) & those who pledge allegiance & RESIDENCY to such.





Everywhere I look, I see men & women more capable & willing to work & produce abundance without being made “useless eaters”---awaiting extermination by Bill Gates types & those who push CORPORATOCRACY identity & shortages/scarcity.

CORPORATOCRACY was once called ‘Colonialism!’

The Colonial controlling Shoe is on the other foot these days!

The opposite of CORPORATOCRACY is sovereignty or the unincorporated=freedom.





#5819. International Public Notice: Hands Off, Mr. Trump http://annavonreitz.com/handsoffmrtrump.pdf

The Last Worker Who Demolished the 1893 World's Fair — What He Said the Buildings Were Made Of (VIDEO 31.37):

https://youtu.be/SMVBq1pTlRk?si=SYqkUUMNF9VvlB5B

"City Of London" The City Within A City No One Talks About, But Should: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBXTFZ_Bx4s