© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholic pro-life priest silenced by bishops calls out 'unnecessary' COVID lockdowns
Follow
2
Share
Report
111 views • May 28, 2021
In this episode John-Henry speaks with Father Louis Di Rocco, a Canadian priest who recently retired from public ministry. They talk about COVID lockdowns, abortion-tainted vaccines, and why he was once silenced by bishops.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrLouis_52821_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrLouis_52821_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrLouis_52821_brighteon
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram/
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews/
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrLouis_52821_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrLouis_52821_brighteon
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe/?utm_source=JHWShow_FrLouis_52821_brighteon
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram/
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.