Honey, let's burn some gas, i am boring.

but simply flying senselessly through the air and consuming fuel because someone wants to see the mob from above is perfectly fine.

of course with enough money everything is fine, they can get away with anything and you should save money because you are a polluter and are treated like a terrorist because you are only allowed to drive one car. western societys are mentally ill.

source; https://www.airnavradar.com/@50.92000,-2.67348,z10

Music; https://pixabay.com/music/search/piano/?pagi=89