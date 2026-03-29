Netanyahu speaks from Northern Command:

"We are the attacking side, the initiating side — and we are deep inside their territory."

Netanyahu boasts of three security buffer zones carved out in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, and announces orders to expand the Lebanese buffer zone further. Meanwhile, Iran struck the Ramat Hovav defense and chemical complex in the Negev.

"We are determined, we are fighting — and with God's (and USA's) help, we are winning."