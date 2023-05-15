These are the front line PROPAGANDISTS for 5th Generation Warfare on the american people. They use their voices and their platform to pressure MILLIONS of people, into taking "an EXTREMELY... LETHAL and DEVASTATING!... vaccine" - that has impacted over a BILLION people worldwide.

They believe in 'the government NARRATIVE'. THAT is 'their TRUTH'. EVEN if the government tells them 'blatant LIES'... they will TAKE it to be TRUE, and SELL it as 'TRUE', to the american public. These ARE "the media false prophets" - who SEE their government as 'GOD'!

Mirrored on Twitter

Clip from: [Covid Retrospective, Vol. 1] Media: The Unvaccinated Are Scum

